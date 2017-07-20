Conway Police notice “great demand” for civilian active shooter courses

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Conway Police Department says its seen a “great demand” for active shooter courses over the past six months.

Sgt. Johnathan McAllister, who leads the course, says almost 400 people have attended the course since March. On Thursday, McAllister added more than a dozen participants to that number with its latest session.

“Nationwide, these events are becoming more and more common,” McAllister said. “[I’m] not saying an event will happen in Conway, but we do want our civilians trained on this – just to have that little bit of knowledge – if they’re caught in a situation where something like this is occurring.”

The class is designed to educate people on what to do if they find themselves in a situation where someone is trying to harm them and others. While the class is tailored to active shooter situations, officials say it applies to any weapon of opportunity. Thursday’s hour-long course focused on situational awareness, defense tactics and communicating with first responders.

“What we’re doing is teaching this class – just giving you a few hints, giving you some advice, giving you a little bit of stuff you can use and that you can leave here and practice on,” he explained.

McAllister says the department is teaching one to two classes a week at local businesses and the police department. Community organizations, community watch groups, churches and state offices have also taken advantage of the course.

The Conway Police Department is offering the course free-of-charge. For more information, contact Sgt. McAllister at (843) 488-7657.