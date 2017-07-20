Darlington school superintendent named finalist for Berkeley County job

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County Schools Superintendent Dr. Eddie Ingram says he’s a finalist for another job and it appears if he gets it, he’ll take it.

In the new position, he would be Berkeley County’s Superintendent.

“This opportunity in Berkeley County presents new professional challenges too attractive to not explore,” Dr. Ingram said in an email to district staff Thursday.

So far, there is no official word on when Berkeley County will name its new superintendent. Dr. Ingram is one of three finalists.