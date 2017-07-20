Horry County police learn how to administer Narcan

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) -Horry County police officers trained to use Narcan Thursday, a medication that can reverse the effects of a drug overdose.

The department’s plan is to eventually have every officer carry it. Leaders say its critical officers learn how to use it because they’re often the first person on the scene of an overdose.

“The overall goal is to save lives and to get Narcan to these people, these individuals, who have overdosed, as quickly as possible. In the case of law enforcement Narcan administration, we are generally on the scene much quicker than first responders and EMS is,” said Sgt. Jeff Ward with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

A few weeks ago Horry County police reported nearly 40 people died from overdoses in the county so far this year.

“We have an impact on saving someone’s life. Just because they’ve overdosed doesn’t mean they aren’t a son, a daughter, a mother, or a father. Overdoses generally aren’t intentional that we see, they are accidental overdoses, based on what they are giving themselves,” said Sgt. Ward.