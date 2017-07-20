Man charged for sexually assaulting two minors at Hartsville home

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has charged a South Carolina man for sexually assaulting two children at a Darlington County home this month.

According to Lt. Robert Kilgo, the special victim’s unit has charged 61-year-old Willie James Singletary of Lynchburg with four counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, first degree.

Investigators say the assaults happened earlier this month in a Hartsville home.

Singletary was also convicted of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in 2004 in Lee County, the press release states.

He is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting arraignment.