Myrtle Beach Seafood festival announces ’17 live music lineup

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – The Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation and the City of Myrtle Beach are excited to announce its talent line-up for the 2nd annual Myrtle Beach Seafood Festival, which runs 6 to 9 p.m. on Fri., Oct. 6 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 7 at the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place between 8th and 9th Avenues North in the Oceanfront Boardwalk District.

This year’s entertainment line-up, presented by Hyatt Buick GMC, will make you dust off your dancin’ shoes and boogie to four of the top beach music bands in the Carolinas, including Jim Quick & Coastline performing Friday from 6-9 p.m., and on Saturday get ready for The Embers featuring Craig Woolard from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., The Catalinas from 1:30-4:30 p.m. and The Fantastic Shakers close the festival from 5-7 p.m.

“We are so excited to partner with the Myrtle Beach Seafood Festival, which showcases our beautiful destination and its love of seafood to locals and visitors alike,” said Tom Raschiatore, General Manager of Hyatt Buick GMC. “We take pride in being one of the oldest and most trusted auto dealerships serving this community we love so much and look forward to seeing lots of our customers at the festival while listening to these legendary beach bands!”

The festival will grow to two days this year based on the success of last year’s event, and will offer an expanded footprint to include the oceanfront lot across Ocean Boulevard and a car show along the parking lanes of 8th and 9th Avenues North on Saturday. The event will once again be free to attend and in addition to the live entertainment and mouth-watering seafood vendors, attendees can enjoy beer and wine with craft selections, kid’s activities, and assortment of vendors and exhibitors. Coastal Tailgating will also host a corn hole tournament Saturday, with registration now open.

The event is still accepting vendors through August 15. Vendor applications, along with event details, can be found at www.MyrtleBeachSeafoodFestival.com. For more information and sponsorship opportunities, call Amie Lee with Palmetto Event Productions at 843.855.0527.

The above information is from a Palmetto Event Productions press release.