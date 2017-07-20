Pelicans Split Doubleheader with Down East

Myrtle Beach, SC – (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are back on the beach and hosted Down East Thursday night for a doubleheader to kick off an 8 game home stand. Game 1 saw the Wood Ducks get 5 runs in the 1st inning, en route to a 5-3 win in 7 innings. The Pelicans battled back in the 6th inning as Connor Myers and Zach Short each hit RBI doubles, but the luck ran out in the 7th as the Woodies held on.

In game 2, things were quiet until the 5th inning when the Pelicans got a Robert Garcia RBI single to take a 1-0 lead. In the 6th inning, Eddy Martinez padded things more with a 2-run homer extending the advantage out to 3. PJ Higgins continued the offensive assault with a 2-run double, all adding up to 4 runs in the 6th inning. Scott Effross tossed 5 shutout innings as the Birds got a 5-0 win to split the doubleheader.

The same two will meet up again on Friday Night from Ticketreturn.com Field.