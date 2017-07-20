Planet Fitness teams up with the Boys & Girls Club for School Supply Drive

By Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC –  Each year families spend an average of $687.72 on back-to-school shopping, with $114.12 of that amount going toward school supplies alone, according to the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) annual survey. Planet Fitness of Myrtle Beach is helping to ease the burden, by holding their annual School Supply Drive. This year, Planet Fitness is teaming up with the Boys & Girls Club who will distribute the majority of the items collected.

Now through August 31, both members and the public may drop off donations in the collection bins at the Conway, Inlet Square and Myrtle Beach Planet Fitness locations. Suggested items range from basic school supplies such as pencils, pens, markers, crayons, notebooks and folders, to classroom supplies such as tissues and hand sanitizer.

The school supplies collected will be donated to the Community Boys & Girls Club of the Grand Strand as well as a local school.

