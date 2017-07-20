Rezoning request submitted for new Pawleys Island grocery store

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – Pawley’s Island could be getting a new grocery store if a rezoning request is approved.

The area is currently zoned as a flexible design district for a mixture of retail stores, offices and restaurants, according to Boyd Johnson, Director of Planning and Code Enforcement with Georgetown County.

The request to rezone it is being made by an unknown store that will be 35,000 square feet and will be in the Waccamaw Neck area at the intersection of Hwy 17 and Petigru Drive.

The public hearing will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Georgetown County Council Chambers.

In the event the request is approved, this will be the fourth new supermarket in the past few years, joining Fresh Market, Lowes Foods and Publix.