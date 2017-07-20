Surfside Beach police search for graffiti artist

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Surfside Beach Police Department is searching for the person responsible for painting a number of signs and electrical boxes with green spray paint.

According to a Facebook post from the department, the graffiti vandalism was targeted toward the south end of the town in residential areas. Photos from police show a golf cart, electrical boxes, mailboxes, community signs, and buildings painted with a bright green.

One of the marked signs is from the Ocean Pines townhome community, but police have not said how many neighborhoods were hit by the vandalism.

A second Facebook post from police states officers found the green paint can used to paint the graffiti, and the department “is looking forward to meeting with its user!”

Surfside Beach Police encourages community members to report suspicious activity, especially at night, by calling 843-913-6368.

