StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

A drier and hotter weather pattern begins today and will last through the weekend. High pressure is building into the region allowing drier air to move in. This will limit our rain chances on today and remove them from the forecast Friday through Sunday. With little rain expected, sunshine will be abundant and will warm temperatures to well above average. Highs on today will range from the mid 90s inland to near 90 at the beaches. Friday and Saturday will likely be the hottest two days over the next seven with highs topping out in the upper 90s inland and mid 90s at the beaches. The “feels like” temperatures could be as high as 110° possibly warranting heat advisories or warnings for the inland counties. Our next weather maker will move in Monday and increase rain chances for the beginning of next week.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 96 inland, 90 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and mild. Lows 72-74 inland, 74-76 beaches.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 90s inland, mid 90s at the beaches.