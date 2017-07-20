Topgolf pushes on with plans to open in Myrtle Beach

By Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Topgolf is one step closer to opening in Myrtle Beach.

Topgolf is basically a driving range, but with targets. Chips inside the golf balls track how accurate you are and keep track of your score.

Representatives for the company appeared before the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board Thursday. In the meeting, they discussed the type of signage, lighting, parking and landscaping they’d need to do to open.

The company has multiple locations around the country, one of which just opened in Charlotte.

“This Myrtle Beach one is going to be a seventy two bay venue that we are proposing here, and it’s obviously one of our new designs as well.  So, we’re really excited to get this project launched and in this market,” said Mark Foster, who manages real estate development with Topgolf.

Once finalized, Topgolf will be on the corner of Grissom Parkway and 29th Avenue North.

