US District Judge from Florence passes away at 84

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The US District Judge whose ruling opened the door for women to attend the citadel has died.

Judge C. Weston Houck was born in Florence, served in the US Army and in the state House of Representatives.

President Carter nominated Judge Houck to the federal bench in 1979 and he stayed there until 2003. He ruled Shannon Faulkner could become the Citadel’s first female cadet in 1994.

His funeral is set for Sunday afternoon at Mount Hope Cemetery in Florence.

Weston Houck was 84.