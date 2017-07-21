Around Town: Gumbo Love book signing with Lucy Buffett

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Barefoot Landing will be welcoming author Lucy Buffett for a book signing event featuring her newly released cookbook, Gumbo Love. The event will take place on the south side of Barefoot Landing in the Lakeside Village section near the carousel on Saturday, July 22, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Lucy Buffett is an author and restauranteur like her recording artist brother, Jimmy Buffett.

There will be a 20 to 30 minute question and answer session with Lucy Buffett to start the event with the book signing to follow. Gumbo Love cookbooks will be available for sale on site and also in advance at the Barefoot General Store at Barefoot Landing.

Gumbo Love is Buffett’s second book. It features classic family recipes while explaining in heartfelt, humorous stories what it takes to make gumbo and how it helped Lucy become the independent, empowered woman she is today.

Burroughs & Chapin, the company that owns Barefoot Landing, announced in March that there would be a new walkable, waterfront restaurant district called Dockside Village coming in 2018. It will be centered around Lucy Buffett’s LuLu’s restaurant.

More information about the Gumbo Love book signing event with Lucy Buffett at Barefoot Landing is available at www.bflanding.com or by calling 1-843-272-8349. News about Barefoot Landing can also be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.