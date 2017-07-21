Deadline expired, no word on status of plea deal for former Horry County detective

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Friday evening was the deadline for a former Horry County police detective accused of criminal sexual conduct and misconduct in office to decide to go to trial or take a plea deal from the SC Attorney General’s office.

Troy Allen Large faces lawsuits from multiple women who claim he sexually assaulted them and were forced to participate in nude catfights.

The 5 p.m. deadline for Large to tell the attorney general’s office whether or not he plans to take the deal expired Friday evening, but Robert Kittle, spokesperson for the attorney general’s office, says they have not been given an answer.

According to Kittle, when a plea deal is in the best interest of a defendant, the prosecutor will give leeway with a deadline.

Despite multiple requests about what Large’s plea deal entails, and the attorney general’s office still will not release any details.

Large faces six counts of misconduct in office and five counts of criminal sexual conduct.

On Friday afternoon, Large said in a phone call that he would not tell us whether or not he plans to take the deal and said his attorney told him not to speak to the media.

News13 reached out to the attorney for the women who have made allegations against Large and we haven’t heard back.

If the former detective chooses to go to trial, the attorney general’s office says the tentative court date is September 18. If he does take the deal, the court will never see evidence to prove or disprove the claims made against Large.

Todd Cox, Darryl Williams and Luke Green, all former Horry County police officers indicted on misconduct in office charges, were also given a plea deal from the attorney general’s office.

The three former officers also had a deadline of 5 p.m. and we have not heard that any of them have chosen to accept it or decline.