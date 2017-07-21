Florence deputies ask for help identifying person of interest

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a person of interest in an ongoing investigation.

Investigators say the photo above was taken at an area pharmacy around June 19, 2017.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the identity of the person in the photograph is asked to contact Investigators at FCSO at (843) 665-2121, ext. 375 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text at 27463 (CRIME). You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.