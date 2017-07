CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department has a warrant for a man they say is wanted for forgery.

According to a Facebook post from the department, Joseph Kenneth Roberts is wanted for forgery, but the department didn’t reveal the details of his alleged crime.

Police note that Roberts has “violent tendencies” and warn not to approach him. Anyone with information related to Roberts’ location is asked to call the Horry County Police Department at 843-915-5350.