Higgins’ homer not enough in Pelicans 5-1 loss

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – P.J. Higgins hit a solo homer but it wasn’t enough to propel the Pelicans over Down East in a 5-1 loss to the Wood Ducks at TicketReturn.Com Field on Friday night.

Down East struck early. In the first inning, Josh Altmann was the third straight batter to reach for the Woodies, as he drove in Matt Lipka with an infield single. Yanio Perez walked to load the bases before Preston Scott grounded into a double play that allowed another run to score as the Wood Ducks plated a pair in the first.

Myrtle Beach cut the 2-0 deficit in half with Higgins’ homer in the second. But the Wood Ducks got a run back in the third and two in the fourth to make it 5-1.

Down East pitcher Richelson Pena tossed seven innings and allowed just one run on five hits with three strikeouts to earn the win.

Myrtle Beach and Down East will play Saturday at 7:05 p.m. in the fourth game of their five-game set.