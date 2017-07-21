Man robbed of $20K after agreeing to drive person to shelter in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – According to a Myrtle Beach police report, a man was robbed of $20,000 after picking up a person on North Ocean Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The report says the victim was looking for an address on North Ocean Boulevard when a man flagged him down and asked for a ride to a local shelter. When the victim obliged, the man got in the car and after driving three or four blocks, pulled a black handgun out and demanded all of the victim’s money.

The victim handed over $6 he had in his wallet, but before the suspect ran away, he grabbed a tan and white bag the man had in the car. According to the police report, the bag was the victim’s money bag for work and contained eight or nine deposits he was going to drop off at the bank and had an estimated $20,000 inside.

The victim was not injured, and went straight to the police department after the robbery.

The report describes the suspect as a bald, black male around 55 years old without a shirt on, wearing blue jean shorts.

Police also say shortly after filling out a written statement, the victim began to have a panic attack and had trouble breathing. EMS was called to the police station, and the victim was taken to the hospital.