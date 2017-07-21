Coroner IDs man found in ‘pool of blood’ in Galivants Ferry home

GALIVANTS FERRY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department is investigating a murder after a man was found with his throat cut in his Galivants Ferry home.

According to an Horry County Police report, officers were called to a home on Grainloyd Road around 11:50 p.m. Thursday night. Officers arrived to find several people standing in the front yard of the home. Once inside, police discovered a man lying on the floor of a bedroom who “appeared to have a laceration to his throat and was unresponsive lying in a pool of blood.”

The report also notes that the victim had “severe trauma” to the right side of his face and neck.

Police questioned two people who found the victim and learned that another person had been at the home earlier in the evening, the report states. The man was found by officers walking down the road not far from the crime scene and was taken to the police station for an interview, the report states.

While details of the interview were not released in the police report, officers note that the man was questioned and then taken back to the crime scene to get his vehicle.

The police report lists the victim as a 43-year-old man. According to Michelle McSpadden with the Horry County Coroner’s Office, the victim has been identified as Boyd Wayne Graham, who lived in the home.

Horry County Police are investigating the death as a murder and have not released any information related to a possible suspect.