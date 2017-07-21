Moglia to miss Sun Belt Football Media Day

NEW ORLEANS, LA – The Sun Belt Conference and Coastal Carolina announced on Friday that Associate Head Coach Jamey Chadwell will represent CCU at the conference’s upcoming football media day. Head Coach Joe Moglia will be unable to attend as he recently underwent a medical procedure.

Moglia had a precancerous nodule on his trachea and doctors wanted it removed as a precaution.

Chadwell was named Coastal Carolina’s associate head coach and offensive coordinator in January of 2017. Chadwell spent the previous four seasons as head coach at Charleston Southern where he finished fourth in the FCS National Coach of the Year voting in 2015 and eighth in 2013. He was named Big South Coach of the Year three times (2013, 2015 and 2016), led CSU to conference titles in 2015 and 2016 and guided the Buccaneers to the NCAA Division I FCS Championship Playoffs in each of the last two years.

The Sun Belt Conference’s football media day kicks off Sunday, July 23 with the inaugural Sun Belt Fais-DoDo and picks up again the next day with Sun Belt Commissioner Karl Benson scheduled to give his state of the conference remarks at 8:30 a.m.

CCU begins its first season of competition in the Sun Belt as a football member this season. The Chanticleers competed in all other conference sports in 2016-17.