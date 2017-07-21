Suspects arrested after home invasion, shootout, car chase in Marion County

MARION, SC (WBTW) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says two people have been arrested after deputies responded to a home invasion Friday morning that resulted in a shootout with officials and ended in a high speed chase.

According to Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace, deputies were called to a home invasion in the Zion community Friday morning around 7 a.m.

When deputies arrived, the suspects began firing shots at deputies. Sheriff Wallace says during the initial shootout, a deputy’s shotgun was struck, causing it to malfunction.

The suspects then got into a car and a high speed chase ensued. During the chase, the suspects reportedly continued shooting at deputies and officials with the SC Highway Patrol.

The sheriff says the suspects’ vehicle eventually crashed in the city of Marion. The SC Highway Patrol apprehended one suspect and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested the other.

The names of those suspects nor their charges have been released yet by the sheriff’s office.

A deputy’s windscreen was hit by a bullet, a highway patrol vehicle was also damaged in the chase but no deputy or trooper was hurt, Sheriff Wallace confirms.