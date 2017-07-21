Teen kayaker dies during camp outing at SC lake

KERSHAW, S.C. (AP) — A teenager has died while kayaking as part of a summer camp excursion on a South Carolina lake.

Authorities tell media outlets rescue crews were called to a recreation area at Lake Wateree at around 1:30 Thursday. About an hour and a half later, the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office says investigators found the body of 15-year-old Muhammad Abdul-Qawee.

Authorities say the teen had been in a double kayak with someone else when it flipped over. The boy had been wearing a flotation device, but it came off.

The outing was part of a field trip put on by the Mission Hope Foundation Summer Camp. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating the death.