StormTracker13 Friday Forecast

Hot, humid and mainly rain free weather will continue through the weekend. High pressure over the Carolinas will stay put through Sunday. The area of high pressure will bring plenty of sunshine Friday and Saturday with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s at the coast, and mid to upper 90s inland. The heat will continue Sunday, but the high pressure will start to move away, and we will see a few more clouds and a slight chance for a thunderstorm. A weak cold front will approach the Carolinas on Monday, then stall Tuesday and Wednesday. This will return our temperatures back to normal with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. We will also have scattered thunderstorms to start next week.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 96-97 inland, 91-92 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 74-76 inland, 77-78 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 94-99.