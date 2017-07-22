8th annual Lumber River festival, teaches youth of river cleanliness

By Published: Updated:

ORRUM, NC (WBTW) – In Orrum Saturday, residents came out to enjoy family fun at the 8th annual Lumber river day festival.

Park superintendent Neill Lee told News13, the festival was started in 2010 as a way to celebrate Lumber River being named one of the state’s top 10 natural wonders. The day was filled with fun and events for kids which included, bounce houses, canoe rides and wet t-shirt races.

“It’s a t-shirt with water on it, and the kids squeeze the water into a jar and win a prize for that,” said park superintendent, Neil Lee.

Even with tons of fun and activities Lee saw the event as a moment to teach the youth about keeping the river free of litter

“Unfortunately a lot of folks that get out on our waterways are some of the worst litterbugs, so we like to get them young and start educating them on the importance of protecting the river and nature in general,” added Lee.

 

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s