Dillion county boys and girls youth center host family fun day

DILLION, SC (WBTW) – On Saturday, the Dillion county boys and girls youth center celebrated their first family fun day.

The purpose of the event, is to benefit the various different programs the boys and girls provide to the community.

“Today we are trying to raise funds so that we can continue to keep our events going, one of our big programs is our literacy program,” said youth mentor, NaTalia McLeod.

