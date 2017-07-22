Dillion county boys and girls youth center host family fun day

By Published:

DILLION, SC (WBTW) –  On Saturday, the Dillion county boys and girls youth center celebrated their first family fun day.

The purpose of the event, is to benefit the various different programs the boys and girls provide to the community.

“Today we are trying to raise funds so that we can continue to keep our events going, one of our big programs is our literacy program,” said youth mentor, NaTalia McLeod.

If you would like to learn more about the Dillion county boys and girls youth center, click here.

 

 

 

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s