Family thanks Horry County firefighters who saved newborn’s life

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County firefighters saved a newborn baby girl’s life after she went into cardiac arrest last month. On Saturday, that little girl’s family visited Station 8 to say thank you to the team who saved baby Melissa.

“There’s no amount of words that could ever show how grateful we are that she’s here,” said Angela Hucks. She says her world stopped when she got a phone call that her 2-month old baby had gone into cardiac arrest at daycare. “I was terrified, With a newborn you think about all the milestones that come along. You don’t ever think about having to bury a child,” she said.

The Horry County firefighters who rushed to the daycare said they rarely see children, much less a newborn, in such severe distress. “It was a really raw emotional time because at that point we weren’t sure what the outcome was going to be,” said Capt. Greg Rogers.

However, thanks to their quick action, and CPR daycare staff performed before they arrived, baby Melissa is now thriving and has a full life ahead of her. “I was in the back of the ambulance with baby Melissa,” said Jonathan Johnson with Horry County Fire Rescue. “When we got her to the hospital, just hearing that cry that made all the hours, all the training well worth it.”

“They breathed life into her she is a completely different child. She’s happy, she eats better. She smiles all the time,” said Angela. That’s why she says her family had to come to Station 8 and let the life-saving team know, “she’s here because of you.” Angela says she’ll make sure the station is a part every milestone in Melissa’s life. “Now all these people are part of our family whether you like us or not. We’re going to hit them up come prom time so we can have a fire truck!”