Three U.S. airlines have agreed to each pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines to settle government claims that they violated rules a…

Horry County Fire Rescue held a ‘Smoke Alarm Blitz’ in the Woodlawn Mobile Home Park, off of Socastee Blvd, on July 22.

With heat advisories and high temperature across the Carolinas this weekend, it’s important that you stay cool and safe.

Negotiators from the House and Senate have come to an agreement on Russia sanctions after securing overwhelming support in the Senate but st…

Five teenagers who taunted a drowning man while recording his death from afar may face criminal charges, a Florida police chief said July 21…