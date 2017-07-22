Local youth softball program takes 3rd in state tournament

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Dixie Ponytails youth softball team have taken third place in the state tournament.

The state tournament was played in Marion.

According to a Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook post, the girls’ 11-12 year old team are number one in the district, and defeated Latta earlier this month, 13 to 5, to claim the district title.

“The Dixie Ponytails’ outstanding athletes include Madison Strichek, Olivia Guardado, Emma Kennington, Ashley Gray, Blake Cutler, Brooke Wallace, Amya Fowler, Travis Wynn, Lilly Valinski, Gabby Wargo. Catlin Lovelace and Jade Pealer,” the Facebook post says.

The team is coached by Jimmy Strichek, Chris Fowler and Max Menor.