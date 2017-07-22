Local youth softball program takes 3rd in state tournament

By Published:
(Source: Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook Page)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Dixie Ponytails youth softball team have taken third place in the state tournament.

The state tournament was played in Marion.

According to a Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook post, the girls’ 11-12 year old team are number one in the district, and defeated Latta earlier this month, 13 to 5, to claim the district title.

“The Dixie Ponytails’ outstanding athletes include  Madison Strichek, Olivia Guardado, Emma Kennington, Ashley Gray, Blake Cutler, Brooke Wallace, Amya Fowler, Travis Wynn, Lilly Valinski, Gabby Wargo. Catlin Lovelace and Jade Pealer,” the Facebook post says.  

The team is coached by Jimmy Strichek, Chris Fowler and Max Menor.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s