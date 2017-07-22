Man arrested after filing false police report saying he was robbed at gunpoint

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have arrested a man who falsely reported he was robbed of $20,000 at gunpoint yesterday.

Frederick Baker is charged with filing a false police report of a felony. He reported to police that he was robbed at gunpoint and $20,000 in bank deposits from the Popeye’s Chicken in Conway were stolen.

According to Lt. Joey Crosby, detectives found Baker never traveled to where he said the robbery occurred.

It was also discovered that Popeye’s had filed a breach of trust report with the Conway Police Department about money missing from bank deposits over previous months, Lt. Crosby said in an email. Baker allegedly was the suspect in that case.

According to the email, Baker had scheduled meeting with the manager/owner of the Popeye’s to discuss the missing money, where he told the story of him being robbed of the deposits to falsely report where the missing money had gone.