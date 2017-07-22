Man gets life for Greenville nightclub murder

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Tony Lamertrius Leamon, 33, was sentenced to life in prison for a June, 2014 shooting, according to Solicitor Walt Wilkens.

Leamon was convicted of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Leamon shot Joseph Jamal Marion one time at close range in the front of the head at the Black and Mild Club.

Police found Marion dead on the floor of the club.

Leamon’s girlfriend at the time told police he came to her after the murder and confessed to the shooting, according to prosecutors.

Leamon told her he shot Marion because he had annoyed him during the night.

She led investigators to several co-defendants who helped Leamon avoid capture and drove him to Carrollton, Texas where Leamon was found.

