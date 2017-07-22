Myrtle Beach Boardwalk tops list of best boardwalks in the country

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Boardwalk is the nation’s best boardwalk, according to Condé Nast Traveler.

A Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook post says “the July issue of Condé Nast Traveler lists the nine best boardwalks in the country, and Myrtle Beach’s is at the top of the list.”

According to Condé Nast Traveler, “the 1.2 mile walkway is filled with everything you’d find on the historic ones—shops, rides, jugglers, and restaurants—with a bit more of a modern edge. Think Art Burger Sushi Bar over Nathan’s hot dogs” though it’s one of the newer boardwalks in the country.

The Myrtle Beach Boardwalk was built in 2010.

Other boardwalks on the list include the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk in California, Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York, and the Ocean City Boardwalk in Maryland.

For the full list, visit the Condé Nast Traveler site.