Psychological testing now mandated for all SC police officers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Becoming a law enforcement officer in South Carolina will require psychological testing under a new requirement aimed at weeding out people not suitable for the job.

The board that oversees the state’s Criminal Justice Academy voted unanimously Wednesday to mandate the screening for all aspiring officers. Starting Jan. 1, all law enforcement agencies’ potential new hires must bring proof of the testing to enroll for training.

Academy director Jackie Swindler says psychological screening is already standard for the 59 agencies in South Carolina that are either state or nationally accredited. But there are nearly 300 law enforcement agencies statewide.

Legislators provided $550,400 for the tests in the budget that took effect July 1. That will be used to reimburse agencies, up to $300 per screening.

