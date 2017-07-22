SC DOT investigating Don Holt bridge incident

CHARLESTON, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is continuing to investigate the series of events leading to netting falling on the Don Holt bridge in North Charleston on July 19.

An email from the Department of Transportation says “once this review is complete, we will provide our full and complete analysis including timelines and any corrective actions that are being implemented.”

On July 22, the Deputy Secretary for Engineering, Leland Colvin, said “Every effort is being made to complete our review as thoroughly as possible. We again apologize for any inconvenience that this incident created and are committed to making the citizens who experienced damage whole.”

Construction netting fell onto the Don Holt Bridge on Wednesday, July 19, trapping motorists. The netting was in place while crews worked to repaint the bridge.

Related: 911 calls reveal agencies were notified about the loosening tarp

Related: Protective netting on South Carolina bridge falls in storm