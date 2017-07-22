Swim Across America brings Olympians to the Lowcountry

(WCBD) – Swim Across America is hosting its first event ever in the Lowcountry on Sunday, July 23rd. The goal of this open water swim is to raise money for cancer research. The event starts at 8 a.m. at the Kiawah Island Golf Resort Night Heron Park. The swim will start with a 45 minute open water skills and technique clinic taught by Olympians. Then there will be a 1/2 mile open water swim. Registration is still open, here.

There is also a fundraising event at Freshfields Village on Kiawah Island Saturday, July 22nd. It is a family friendly event featuring music, raffles, and shopping deals, with funds going to Swim Across America.

The four Olympians who will be at this event are:

Carlton Brunner- Represented Team USA at the 1996 Summer Olympics in his hometown of Atlanta, in the 1500-meter freestyle event. Two-time NCAA champion at the University of Florida.

Steve Gregg- Silver medalist for Team USA in the 200-butterfly at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal. NCAA champion in 1976 at North Carolina State University.

Ashley Whitney- Gold medalist in the 4×200-meter freestyle relay for Team USA at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. In college, swam for Georgia’s NCAA national championship team before finishing her collegiate career at California-Berkley.

Steve Lundquist- At the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, he won gold medals in the 100-meter breaststroke and the 400-meter medley relay.