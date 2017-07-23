4th annual independence crossfit games in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Over 500 athletes participated in the 4th annual independence games cross fit competition at the Florence civic center this weekend.

The event is said to be the largest indoor cross fit event in the Carolinas, athletes travel from all over the county to take part .The two day event included tested the skills of athletes, with tasks such as squats, deadlifts, and pull-ups.

Among those that showed up was cross fit couple Brandon and Jessica Phillips from Kennesaw, Georgia.

“We just came up here to do our best, see how well do and go from there,” said competitor Brandon Phillips.

Together Phillips’s own a cross fit gym in their hometown , they told News13 they take pride in training yearly together to get ready for events like this one.

“We can’t complete together mainly because we are really competitive, I always win that’s just how it works, and smart men know women always win,” said competitor Jessica Phillips.

Co-organizer of the event Del Boykin, keeps admission free, to continue to welcome new comers to event.

“It’s something different for a lot of people, this is something they’ve never seen or experienced before,” said Boykin. “We have people come see it, they take an interest, and they fall in love with Cross Fit, but otherwise they may have never had the experience.”

And organizers tell us there was about 28,00 dollars in cash prices given out to winners over the course of the weekend.