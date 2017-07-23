Dredging project off of NC Outer Banks catching sea turtles

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (AP) – An Outer Banks beach nourishment project has caught more sea turtles than expected.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, Virginia, reports that National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the dredging company has accidentally snagged 65 sea turtles since starting the project – instead of the 17 expected by scientists.

Agency spokeswoman Allison Garrett said in an email that only one of the 65 turtles died, which is far below scientists’ forecast of eight.

The work being done by Great Lakes Dredge and Dock is part of a plan to widen about 8 miles of beaches along Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk and Kill Devil Hills.

