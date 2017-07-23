Florence home catches fire after lightning strike

Source: News13's Curtis Graham

FLORENCE (WBTW) – The West Florence Fire Department responded to a home that caught fire from a lightning strike Sunday evening.

According to Anthony Fox, the Public Information Officer with the West Florence Fire Department, the fire began around 8:30 p.m. on Jefferson Street in Florence.

Multiple engines were called including one ambulance to the 2-story house that suffered water and fire damage.

Fox adds that the occupants of the home were able to get out safely. Fire crews were also able to save the families parakeet.

