Jordan Spieth wins third major

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) – Jordan Spieth is the British Open champion. Spieth used a remarkable string of holes on the back nine to hold off Matt Kuchar (KOO’-chur) and win the third major championship of his career. He won by three shots – the same margin he started the day with – after a final round 1-under 69.

He played the last five holes in 5 under par.

Spieth was behind by a shot after 13 holes when he went birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie to snatch the tournament away from Kuchar. The sizzling stretch of play came after he made an improbable bogey from the driving range after taking an unplayable penalty shot.