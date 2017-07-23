Myrtle Beach adding blue caboose to Train Depot

Published:
This blue caboose currently sits in Hamlet, NC and will soon be added to the Myrtle Beach Train Depot. (Source: Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach is planning to add a blue caboose to the Myrtle Beach Train Depot next week.

According to a Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook post, CSX Transportation is donating the caboose.

The blue caboose is currently located in Hamlet, North Carolina.

The city has also recently purchased a used box car, which sits on the rails outside the Train Depot.

The Facebook says the city plans to renovate the rail cars to be used as meeting space, storage, and a kitchen.

The 1936 Train Depot is on the National Register of Historic Places. 

