Myrtle Beach drops heartbreaker in series finale

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans came up short Sunday in a 3-2 loss in 13 innings to the Down East Wood Ducks at TicketReturn.com field.

With the contest tied at two in the top of the 13th inning, Preston Scott unloaded on a solo home run to left field off Myrtle Beach (55-44,12-17) reliever Tommy Thorpe (3-4) to give Down East (38-61,14-16) a 3-2 advantage in extras.

With Down East leading 3-2 in the 13th, Scott Williams tossed a scoreless frame for the Woodies to pick up his third save of the season.

With one out in the bottom of the second inning, Tyler Alamo laced a single to right field before advancing to third base on back-to-back two-out knocks from Tyler Pearson and Connor Myers to load the bases. Roberto Caro singled in both Pearson and Myers to put Myrtle Beach at a 2-1 advantage.

The Pelicans led until the seventh inning when Ti’Quan Forbes launched his first Wood Ducks home run of the season to tie the game at two.

Myrtle Beach will welcome the Carolina Mudcats to TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark on Monday at 7:05 p.m. to begin a three-game set.