Man dies after morning ocean rescue near 24th Avenue North

By Published: Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – One man has died after being rescued the morning of July 23rd.

The 35-year-old man was from Gainesville, Georgia.

In an email, Lt. Joey Crosby says the man was “in the ocean… with a young family member when a wave crashed over him.”

A lifeguard from John’s Beach Service and a family member rescued the man.

The lifeguard, an off-duty emergency medical technician (EMT), and a police officer proceeded to perform CPR on the man, the email says.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died because of the incident.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s