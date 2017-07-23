Man dies after morning ocean rescue near 24th Avenue North

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – One man has died after being rescued the morning of July 23rd.

The 35-year-old man was from Gainesville, Georgia.

In an email, Lt. Joey Crosby says the man was “in the ocean… with a young family member when a wave crashed over him.”

A lifeguard from John’s Beach Service and a family member rescued the man.

The lifeguard, an off-duty emergency medical technician (EMT), and a police officer proceeded to perform CPR on the man, the email says.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died because of the incident.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim.