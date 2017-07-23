Three injured in downtown Greenville stabbing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville police say 3 people were injured in a stabbing in downtown on the night of July 22.

Police say it happened on North Main Street near East Coffee Street around 11:50 p.m.

Officers treated a critical patient at the scene until EMS arrived.

Police found two suspects at the Richardson Street Garage.

The suspects have been identified as Eric John Roth, 28 of Simpsonville and Russell John Roth, 51 of Salisbury, NC. They are father and son, according to the police reports.

One of the suspects suffered severe injuries to one or more of his fingers after assaulting the victims.

Two of the victims are in critical condition at the hospital and the other has been released.

Police said they found the knife they believe the suspects used between Sharkey’s Pub and the suspects’ location.

Police are still investigating what led to the argument.

Both of the men are being held at the Greenville County Detention Center, each charged with three counts of attempted murder.

The bond for both men is set at $60,000 each.