3 arrested, investigators looking for fourth suspect in ‘street-level operation’

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – Agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit and the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals and are looking for a fourth after conducting a street level enforcement operation in Pawleys Island Saturday night.

A press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says agents arrested Randall Lee Godbolt of Pawleys Island for distribution of crack cocaine 3rd offense and distribution of a controlled substance within half mile of a school or park as well as being a suspended driver, Raymond Ruffin Jr. of Georgetown for distribution of crack cocaine 2nd offense and possession of marijuana and Kadeem Richard Smith of Georgetown for three counts of distribution of heroin as well as possession of marijuana.

Brenton Lee Rutledge of Georgetown ran from investigators and is currently wanted for failure to stop for a blue light, habitual offender, driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the sheriff’s office, Rutledge is out on bond for distribution of crack 3rd offense, trafficking crack 3rd offense, possession with intent to distribute heroin 3rd offense and failure to stop for a blue light.

The 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit is comprised of numerous agencies including the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Georgetown Police Department, 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Horry County Sheriff’s Office, Myrtle Beach Police Department, North Myrtle Beach DPS, Coastal Carolina University DPS, Conway Police Department, Surfside Beach Police Department, Horry County Police Department, Aynor Police Department, SC Army National Guard Counter Drug Task Force.