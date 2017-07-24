31-year-old man injured after shots fired at Myrtle Beach vigil, report states

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A police report states a person was injured after shots rang out at a candlelight vigil late Sunday night in Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach police say the shooting happened in the1300 block of Dennison Avenue Sunday.

According to the report, police responded to the hospital around 10:25 p.m. after a 31-year-old man showed up with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim told police he was at a candlelight vigil for his friend when someone fired shots and he was struck in the leg. The report clarifies that the victim did not know who the shooter was or where the shots were fired from.