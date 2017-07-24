Beach Coordinator hired to maintain, protect Myrtle Beach shore

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach has a hired someone who will be responsible for beach safety and maintenance issues.

The newly created position is the Myrtle Beach Beach Coordinator, and Todd O’Bryant has been hired to fill the position. He says he responds to a wide range of calls – anything from fixing the boardwalk, avenue signs, and even ensuring people aren’t sleeping on the beach.

O’Bryant also works on the swash areas of the beach, originally a job designed for the Myrtle Beach Public Works crew.

City leaders say 10 miles of beach called for someone who could specifically respond to any number of problems and avoid pulling city workers from other departments, potentially delaying ongoing projects.

“A lot of the people out here don’t know who to call, so they naturally call 911,” explains O’Bryant of people on the beach with problems. “Then the dispatchers have to call to figure out who can we call after hours, but now there’s only one person to call and that’s me.”

O’Bryant says his main job is to make the beaches safer for residents and visitors. Part of his responsibilities include maintaining the dunes and ensuring the beach itself is accessible for swimmers and walkers.

David Sage, owner of Ocean Watersports, says he’s already seeing a benefit to having O’Bryant dedicated to the shoreline.

“It’s sure nice having him because he’s able to come out with his heavy equipment, straighten out that swash, and give us a large portion of the beach back, both for our business and the beachgoers as well,” explains Sage.

O’Bryant says working on the beach and keeping people sage comes naturally to him, as he previously worked for the beach patrol unit of the Myrtle Beach Police Department.