Breaking Free 5k/15K marks five years

FLORENCE, SC – This fall, in conjunction with the 30th anniversary of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Pee Dee Coalition will host its 5th Annual Breaking Free event to support the Coalition’s Emergency Safe Shelter, which serves the Coalition’s seven-county area and beyond.

Thirty years ago, Pee Dee Coalition—a non-profit, volunteer organization dedicated to the reduction of sexual assault, family violence, and child abuse and to serving the needs of victims—began operating what was, and still is, the region’s only 24-hour crisis line for victims and their families.

The race starts at 9 a.m. (registration begins at 8:15 a.m.) Oct. 7 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1021 S. Ebenezer Road in Florence. As the only USA Track & Field-certified 15K in the region, this year’s event is expected to draw more than 150 competitors. An awards ceremony at the church will follow immediately after the race.

The 5th Annual Breaking Free race is being timed by Simply Timing. To register, visit the race site at https://breakingfree5k15k.itsyourrace.com. Sponsorship opportunities are available through September 12. To learn more, contact Barb Steadman at bsteadman@peedeecoalition.org. To help as a volunteer, please contact Jami Beams at jbeams@peedeecoalition.org.

