Conway Police K9 officer receives bullet proof vest

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Conway Police Department says its K9 officer Roko is now more protected thanks to a donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Roko received a bullet and stab proof vest, embroidered with the words, “In memory of K9 Ty, California City Police Department.”

Roko is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois and officers say he will help the department crack down on drugs and will locate missing people, suspects, and items. Roko completed 200 hours of training with his handler at K2 Solutions in Jackson Springs, NC.

Roko’s handler, SMPO Gary Mahaffey graduated from Francis Marion University in 2009, and in January of 2010, joined the Florence Police Department, where he worked on patrol for 6 ½ years. In addition to working patrol, Mahaffey was on the Emergency Response Team for 3 years. Mahaffey obtained instructor certifications in Defensive Tactics, Ground Defense, Firearms, and was also a Field Training Officer during his time at the Florence Police Department. In October of 2016, Mahaffey joined the Conway Police Department, and in January of 2017, was given the position of K9 Handler. Mahaffey currently holds the rank of Senior Master Police Officer.

Since being certified with Mahaffey in February 2017, Roko has had 50 deployments.