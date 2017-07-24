Dillon deputy ‘feared for his life’ in last week’s deputy involved shooting

Related Coverage SLED investigates Dillon County deputy involved shooting

(DILLON) WBTW – The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Monday evening regarding Wednesday, July 12th shooting that involved a deputy. The shooting happened on Whitesands Drive in Lake View.

Sheriff’s Office Captain Cliff Arnette says deputies went to serve a domestic violence warrant on James Gerald Davis but were unable to find him. When deputies were leaving, the Sheriff’s Office received a call that Dais was back at the residence and was going to harm himself.

Captain Arnette says the deputy who shot James said he ‘feared for his life’ but gave no other details in the shooting. The deputy is on administrative leave with pay. Sled is investigating.