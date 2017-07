FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is seeking assistance identifying people wanted for questioning.

According to police, the individuals are wanted for questioning in regard to an incident where electronics were taken from the Walmart at 2014 S. Irby Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372).