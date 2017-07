DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington Police Department says a Florence woman was arrested Sunday night after leaving three children in a car unattended while she went shopping.

According to Darlington Police Chief Danny Watson, officers arrested 50-year-old Felicia Brown Sunday evening after being called to the Walmart on South Main Street. Officers discovered Brown had left three children – ages 2, 3, and 7 – unattended in a car outside the store.

Brown is charged with neglect of a child.